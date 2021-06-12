Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,519.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,519.00 and last traded at $2,517.98, with a volume of 8676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,491.40.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

