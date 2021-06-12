Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.96. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 188,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Burcon NutraScience from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $323.12 million, a P/E ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

