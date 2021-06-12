GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 29,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEOR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

