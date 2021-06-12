GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 29,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEOR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
