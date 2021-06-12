Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,400 shares, an increase of 1,414,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medican Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.