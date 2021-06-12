LKQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

LKQ opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

