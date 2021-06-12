Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

