ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

