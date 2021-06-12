Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 427.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.