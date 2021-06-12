Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 427.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

