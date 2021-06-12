North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.69.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at C$17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.