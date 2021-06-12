FY2021 EPS Estimates for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Increased by Analyst

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Li Auto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Auto’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

