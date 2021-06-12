Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$347.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

