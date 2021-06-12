Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.