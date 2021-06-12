Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.00. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

