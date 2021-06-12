HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Shares of AGIO opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,556,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

