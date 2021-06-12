Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Head to Head Survey

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.70% 19.50% 7.80%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.70 $229.04 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 1.06 $608.45 million $0.63 7.86

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services. The company also provides BiP, an all-access communication service application; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud data storage service; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to view and pay their bills, access packages, and make transactions; Turkcell Academy identifies training needs and provides trainings in areas of employee development; and Kopilot, an application that offers car driving experience with various features. In addition, it offers digital business, techfin, big data processing, business intelligence applications, location based services and platforms, customer relationship management and solutions, network management solutions, value added services, mobile financial systems, IPTV services, mobile marketing solutions, Internet of Things, geographic information systems, voice identification, AR/VR, 5G infrastructure projects, campaign management systems, image and video processing based on artificial intelligence, text analysis, suggestion engines, voice analytics, robot assistants, robotics process automation, mobile analytical platforms, digital broadcast solutions, content delivery network solutions, over-the-top, and block chain solutions; artificial intelligence in health, learning and education applications solutions; trades in electricity; consumer financing and insurance agency; and property investments services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

