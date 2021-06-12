Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

