BMO Capital Markets Lowers Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $43.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

