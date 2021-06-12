CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. CBTX has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CBTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $7,579,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

