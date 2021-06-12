Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

