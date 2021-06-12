MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.