Wells Fargo & Company Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $725.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

RH stock opened at $682.52 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RH by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RH by 355.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

