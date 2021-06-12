PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $47.83 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,541,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

