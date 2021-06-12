Wedbush Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $720.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.
Shares of RH stock opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
