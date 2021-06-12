Wedbush Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $720.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

