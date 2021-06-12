Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock had previously closed at $98.10, but opened at $110.80. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 2,371 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

