Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

