Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.82. Cielo shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 105,998 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

