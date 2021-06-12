FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

NYSE SAND opened at $8.92 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.