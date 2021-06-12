Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34). Renold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 370,213 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.48 million and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

