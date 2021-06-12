Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 82.8%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,304,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,196,000.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

