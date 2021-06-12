Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 82.8%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PIZ stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
