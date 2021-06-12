Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PYZ stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

