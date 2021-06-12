Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.54. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
