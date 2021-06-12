Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.54. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

