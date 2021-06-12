Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

