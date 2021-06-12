Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

