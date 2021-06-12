Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hologic by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hologic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

