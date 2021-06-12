Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $561.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.00 million and the lowest is $535.80 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WWW stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

