Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 181,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 100,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

