Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.