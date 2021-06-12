Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

