Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.70. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

