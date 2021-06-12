Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

TALO opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 645,349 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,986 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

