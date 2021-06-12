Amphenol’s (APH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.