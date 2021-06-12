Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OESX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.