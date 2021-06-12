Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

