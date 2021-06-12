SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €118.34 ($139.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

