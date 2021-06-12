Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ALS opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.11. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a market cap of C$774.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5311648 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

