Brokers Set Expectations for Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of PII opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.