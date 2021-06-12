Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 318,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,155. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

