Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

