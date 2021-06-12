Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.81). Helical shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 46,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £531.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

