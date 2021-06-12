Brokers Issue Forecasts for POET Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PTK opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.65. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

